Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.25 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.77% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Air Industries Group Inc. is engaged in designing and manufactureing flight critical products including flight safety parts, landing gear and components, arresting gear, flight controls, sheet metal fabrications and ground support equipment. The company also offers sheet metal fabrication of aerostructures, tube bending, welding and sub-contract machining services. It serves Prime Defense and Commercial aerospace manufacturers, through its subsidiaries. Air Industries Group Inc. is headquartered in Bay Shore, New York. “

NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.16. 34,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,195. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.20.

In other Air Industries Group news, Director Michael N. Taglich acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 91,880 shares of company stock worth $104,111.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Air Industries Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Air Industries Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Air Industries Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 290,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 139,773 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Industries Group in the fourth quarter valued at $766,000.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs and manufactures structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through three segments: Complex Machining, Aerostructures & Electronics, and Turbine Engine Components. It offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components; sheet metal fabrication of aero structures; and tube bending and welding services.

