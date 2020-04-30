Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Short Interest Update

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the March 31st total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALK. ValuEngine lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Buckingham Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alaska Air Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK stock traded up $2.42 on Wednesday, reaching $34.00. 3,997,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,332. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.08.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

