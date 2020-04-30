Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Trading Up 8.5%

Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) was up 8.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.26 and last traded at $5.21, approximately 30,763,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 37,983,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.09.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, May 18th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, May 15th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Main Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.