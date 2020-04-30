Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Boosted by TenCore Partners LP

TenCore Partners LP grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 11.2% of TenCore Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. TenCore Partners LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $27,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $10,034,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 93,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,711,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $1,021,000. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $5.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.70. The stock had a trading volume of 18,825,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,873,881. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

