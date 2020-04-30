Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Trading 8.4% Higher

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) traded up 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $227.44 and last traded at $220.58, 2,179,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 90% from the average session volume of 1,148,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.51.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.83.

Get Align Technology alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.25.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.28). Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,169.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,625,510,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $237,845,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,610,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,531,000 after purchasing an additional 394,948 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Align Technology by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 896,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,114,000 after purchasing an additional 270,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4,163.0% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 215,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,259,000 after acquiring an additional 210,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.