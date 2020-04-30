Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Stock Price Up 15%

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) rose 15% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.76, approximately 1,465,994 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 921,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

ARLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Alliance Resource Partners from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Alliance Resource Partners from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliance Resource Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $431.19 million, a PE ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $453.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.00 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 20.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARLP. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 9.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 18.6% in the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 5,402,015 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,746,000 after purchasing an additional 846,668 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 10.1% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 541,677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 49,684 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.