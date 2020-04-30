Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Stock Price Up 15%

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) rose 15% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.76, approximately 1,465,994 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 921,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.
ARLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Alliance Resource Partners from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Alliance Resource Partners from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliance Resource Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $431.19 million, a PE ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARLP. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 9.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 18.6% in the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 5,402,015 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,746,000 after purchasing an additional 846,668 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 10.1% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 541,677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 49,684 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.45% of the company’s stock.
About Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.
See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.