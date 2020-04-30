AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AllianceBernstein stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.10. 777,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.17. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $36.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

In other news, CEO Seth P. Bernstein acquired 15,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $354,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Gingrich sold 50,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 435,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,852 shares of company stock worth $4,734,821 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

