Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) is Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for 2.5% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,543,287 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Altria Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,692,000 after buying an additional 7,988,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after buying an additional 4,850,215 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $105,038,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Altria Group by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,780,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after buying an additional 1,938,133 shares during the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

NYSE MO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.47. 7,347,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,884,005. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $54.99. The firm has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.21, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

