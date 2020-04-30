AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Short Interest Update

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,190,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the March 31st total of 18,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,553,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 47.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mittleman Brothers LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Mittleman Brothers LLC now owns 2,745,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after acquiring an additional 489,791 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,591,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,089,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after purchasing an additional 103,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 982,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 237,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.19. The company had a trading volume of 27,032,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,692,782. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.58. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $350.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.19.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $3.30 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.52.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

