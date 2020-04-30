American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Releases Earnings Results

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $96.74 million for the quarter. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 12.47%.

AAT stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.42. The stock had a trading volume of 572,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,093. American Assets Trust has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $49.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 25,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.64 per share, for a total transaction of $894,314.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 12,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $531,014.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 65,410 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,135 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

