American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) Trading 16.8% Higher

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) traded up 16.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.67 and last traded at $4.52, 3,037,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 2,287,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $510.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.92.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. American Axle & Manufact.’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John F. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $39,065.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,886.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 30,000 shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at $220,652.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $256,865 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 37,607 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,493,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,712,000 after purchasing an additional 30,165 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

