American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Reduced by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 78.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,240 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 11,866 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,581,611,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 2.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,039,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,201,888,000 after buying an additional 278,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,103,419 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,130,603,000 after buying an additional 72,529 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,925 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $992,175,000 after purchasing an additional 149,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $858,681,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

NYSE AXP traded up $7.93 on Wednesday, reaching $96.12. The stock had a trading volume of 9,388,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,466,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.15. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,808.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.