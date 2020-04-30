American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Position Trimmed by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth about $3,286,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,029,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,367,000 after purchasing an additional 551,048 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in American International Group by 35,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $45.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.77.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,620,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,090,559. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.53. American International Group Inc has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

