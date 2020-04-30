American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Increased by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 1.0% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 25.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 21.7% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 10,647 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 12.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 4.0% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in American Tower by 6.9% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 228,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,651,000 after purchasing an additional 14,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.31.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $6.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $236.81. 3,505,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,829. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $260.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.90 and a 200-day moving average of $228.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $488,407.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,589.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

