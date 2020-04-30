American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share.

American Tower stock traded down $6.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $236.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,505,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,829. American Tower has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $260.43. The company has a market cap of $110.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday. Edward Jones raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.31.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $488,407.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,589.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

