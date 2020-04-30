American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AWK. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.72. The stock had a trading volume of 934,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,517. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.24. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $141.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $853,988.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,920.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $644,629.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

