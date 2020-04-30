Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 1.6% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 12.4% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.20.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,364,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,186. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $142.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

