Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC cut its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,084 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $3,116,210,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,226,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,322,385,000 after purchasing an additional 236,791 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,489,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,903,776,000 after purchasing an additional 91,215 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,029,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,413,704,000 after purchasing an additional 103,548 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.20.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.69. 3,364,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131,186. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.77.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

