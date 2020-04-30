Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.75 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.69% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $0.62. 2,706,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,838. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 130,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,251 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 36,693 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 156,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 55,455 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 207.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,537 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 100,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $200,000.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

