Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.75 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.69% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $0.62. 2,706,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,838. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.31.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.
