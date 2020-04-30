Analysts Expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $420.35 Million

Analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to post $420.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $430.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $409.90 million. Compass Minerals International reported sales of $403.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $70.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

CMP stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.00. 338,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,968. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $34.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.93.

In other Compass Minerals International news, CFO James D. Standen purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.82 per share, with a total value of $97,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,822,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,069,000 after buying an additional 120,323 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,451,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,483,000 after buying an additional 317,968 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 817,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,824,000 after buying an additional 99,577 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 674,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,138,000 after buying an additional 57,305 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 516,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,494,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

