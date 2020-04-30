ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.68

ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.68 and last traded at $39.51, with a volume of 20150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.224 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

About ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY)

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement, commodity clinker, and aggregates in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company primarily offers cement and commodity clinker under the CONCH brand. It also provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

