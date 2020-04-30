Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 44.80% and a positive return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $243.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 350.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE AM traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.50. 8,824,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,520,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.33%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

