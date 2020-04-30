Argus Trims Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Target Price to $230.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Argus from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra raised their target price on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.64.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of NYSE ECL remained flat at $$197.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,644. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.64. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at $154,851,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $1,917,324.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,766,596.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 381.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.