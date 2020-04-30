ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Trading 28.6% Higher

ARHT Media Inc (CVE:ART)’s stock price shot up 28.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 650,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 725% from the average session volume of 78,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 million and a PE ratio of -1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10.

About ARHT Media (CVE:ART)

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiary, ARHT Media (USA) Inc, engages in the creation, transmission, and delivery of digital human holograms worldwide. It offers HumaGrams that are 3D interactive human holograms generated using Augmented Reality Holographic Telepresence Technology (ARHT), which allows its customers to interact and conduct real-time e-commerce in various distribution channels.

