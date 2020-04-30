ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Holdings Reduced by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASGN were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in ASGN by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in ASGN by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in ASGN by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in ASGN by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get ASGN alerts:

NYSE ASGN traded up $3.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.99. 463,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,696. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.18. ASGN Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.04 and a fifty-two week high of $72.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.19.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ASGN Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of ASGN from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ASGN from $78.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of ASGN to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of ASGN from $84.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASGN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.13.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN).

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.