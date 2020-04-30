AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATRC. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC traded up $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.39. The company had a trading volume of 918,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,076. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.51 and a beta of 0.55. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $44.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day moving average is $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.87.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $44.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.60 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 16.26%. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,014,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,794,530 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in AtriCure by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in AtriCure by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AtriCure by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in AtriCure by 770.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

