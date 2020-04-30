AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AudioCodes had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter.

AUDC stock opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $883.82 million, a PE ratio of 152.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average is $23.14. AudioCodes has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $31.49.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AudioCodes from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.