Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.67-5.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.6-14.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.58 billion.Automatic Data Processing also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.67-5.83 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Cfra decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.91.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.84. 2,641,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,682,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.72. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,475 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

