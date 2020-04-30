Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.67-5.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.82. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $14.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.60 billion.Automatic Data Processing also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.67-5.83 EPS.

ADP traded up $2.83 on Wednesday, hitting $145.84. 2,641,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,322. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.91.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,475 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

