Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by SL Advisors LLC

SL Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 1.9% of SL Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $5,301,510,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $676,751,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9,689.2% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 901,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,571,000 after acquiring an additional 892,764 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,290,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,975,000 after purchasing an additional 842,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,439,000 after buying an additional 600,396 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.84. 2,641,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,322. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. UBS Group raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.91.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

