Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. reduced its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,152,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,106,583,000 after acquiring an additional 66,942 shares during the period. SWS Partners purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $726,000. HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,337,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADP traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.84. 2,641,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,322. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.72. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The stock has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Moffett Nathanson cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.91.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

