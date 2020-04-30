Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Position Boosted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Avangrid by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 17,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 109,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 609,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,195,000 after purchasing an additional 46,334 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avangrid stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.58. 1,100,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.56. Avangrid Inc has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $57.24. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avangrid Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

