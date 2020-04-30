Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.17-2.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.20. Avangrid also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.17-2.37 EPS.

NYSE:AGR traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.58. 1,100,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,829. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $57.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.23.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Avangrid from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Avangrid from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Avangrid from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Avangrid has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

