Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,034,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,893. Avantor has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.34.

Get Avantor alerts:

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 20,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $350,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,088.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVTR. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Avantor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Avantor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.