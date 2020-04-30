AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Shares Up 25.6%

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) shot up 25.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.20, 886,658 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 334% from the average session volume of 204,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $67.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 225.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $908,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 526.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 164,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 138,403 shares during the last quarter.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

