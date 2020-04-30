Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AVY stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.16. 839,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,149. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $76.96 and a 52 week high of $141.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $151.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.18.

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,257.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar purchased 500 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.85 per share, with a total value of $56,425.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,362.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.