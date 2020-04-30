Avianca (NYSE:AVH) Shares Up 20.9%

Shares of Avianca Holdings SA (NYSE:AVH) shot up 20.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.04, 2,749,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 509% from the average session volume of 451,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avianca from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avianca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Avian Securities cut Avianca from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Avianca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $73.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58.

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.89). Avianca had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 110.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avianca Holdings SA will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avianca by 25.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 75,805 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Avianca during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Avianca by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 330,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

About Avianca (NYSE:AVH)

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

