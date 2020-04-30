Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.89 million during the quarter.

AVBH traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.00. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,770. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average is $22.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.85. Avidbank has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the San Mateo, San Francisco, and Santa Clara counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking account, money market account, saving account, and certificates of deposit.

