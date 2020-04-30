Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.89 million during the quarter.
AVBH traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.00. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,770. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average is $22.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.85. Avidbank has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $25.25.
About Avidbank
