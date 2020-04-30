Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU) Trading Down 25%

Shares of Avrupa Minerals Ltd (CVE:AVU) traded down 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 838,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 588% from the average session volume of 121,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03.

About Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd., a junior exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, tin, tungsten, molybdenum, copper, lead, zinc, tellurium, barite, and fluorite. It has eight exploration licenses in three countries, including five in Portugal, two in Kosovo, and one in Germany.

