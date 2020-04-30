Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Issues Earnings Results

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $180.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.23 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

Shares of AX traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.56. The company had a trading volume of 277,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,551. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Axos Financial has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $33.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.05.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Eshel Bar-Adon purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $45,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,716.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Brandon Black purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,835.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,900 shares of company stock worth $144,303 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AX. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on Axos Financial from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Axos Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

