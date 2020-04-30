Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Shares Gap Down to $1.76

Shares of Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.58, but opened at $1.76. Aytu Bioscience shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 19,373,459 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02. The company has a market cap of $183.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.44.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 million. Aytu Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 276.19% and a negative net margin of 277.54%. Research analysts predict that Aytu Bioscience Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aytu Bioscience stock. Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,589 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO. owned approximately 1.31% of Aytu Bioscience worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

