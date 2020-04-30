Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $53.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

BANC stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.91. 501,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.58 million, a P/E ratio of 363.67, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $19.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 25,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $250,211.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,641.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BANC. TheStreet raised shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

