Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.0% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.68.

BAC traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,235,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,897,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $217.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.28.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

