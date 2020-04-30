Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,026 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.78. 73,235,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,897,952. The firm has a market cap of $217.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average of $30.28. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Cfra reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.68.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

