BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in BankUnited by 3,160.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 116,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 20.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 19,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 753,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,552,000 after buying an additional 23,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

NYSE:BKU traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.86. 3,323,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,913. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.89). BankUnited had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKU shares. Compass Point started coverage on BankUnited in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on BankUnited from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BankUnited from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.