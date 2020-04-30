Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

NYSE MPV traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,384. Barings Participation Investors has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19.

Get Barings Participation Investors alerts:

About Barings Participation Investors

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Participation Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Participation Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.