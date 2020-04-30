Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Shares Up 12.1%

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED)’s stock price shot up 12.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.95, 518,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 463,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered Barnes & Noble Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $87.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.43.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $502.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.25 million. Barnes & Noble Education had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.