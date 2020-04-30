BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Announces Earnings Results

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $19.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 million.

Shares of BCBP stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.29. 2,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,855. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. BCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Brogan bought 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.78 per share, for a total transaction of $40,257.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 350,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,747.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 10,561 shares of company stock worth $121,082 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of BCB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.