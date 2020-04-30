Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Up 21%

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY)’s stock price shot up 21% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.46, 651,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 802,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Several brokerages have commented on BRY. KeyCorp raised shares of Berry Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Petroleum from $12.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Berry Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.59.

Get Berry Petroleum alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $224.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.30 million. Berry Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Petroleum Company LLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Berry Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Berry Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,232,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 49,322 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.