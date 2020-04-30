BetterBetting (BETR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $601.00

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. BetterBetting has a total market capitalization of $249,000.51 and $601.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BetterBetting has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One BetterBetting token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $223.49 or 0.02526291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00201806 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00061761 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00044237 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting’s launch date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 285,140,372 tokens. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

BetterBetting can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

